Proposed Self-Driving Car Legislation Now a 'Long Shot,' According to Republican Senator

Chairman of the Commerce Committee, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said a bill he’s spearheading that would accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars is now “a long shot” to pass before Congress adjourns in the next few weeks, Automotive News reports.

Thune’s position is shared by many automaker lobbyists and congressional aides who believe passing this bill will be even harder next year when both Democrats and Republicans gain shared control of Congress.

As it stands, opposition of the bill revolves around a purported lack of safety measures included in the draft, with supporters claiming this legislation could save lives, and that it would finally conquer a heap of regulatory obstacles that were created for human-driven vehicles in the first place. The push-and-pull between these two sides have created a kind of stalemate which, according to Thune, won’t be resolved before Congress adjourns.

“It’s a long shot but we have successfully knocked down a lot of the barriers,” said Thune. “It seems like every time we clear one they put another one up.”

Preliminary measures on behalf of Thune and others to combat this tug of war and alleviate Democratic senators of their concerns include a five- to seven-year sunset clause from automakers, which would require Congress to address self-driving car laws in the 2020s.