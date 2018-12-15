FlatSixes Founder's Pampered Porsche 993 Carrera 4S Offered for Sale

FlatSixes is one of our favorite Porsche blogs on the web—exceptional writing and stellar content consistently grace the front page of the website, thanks in no small part to the dedicated staff behind it including The Drive alum Bradley Brownell. If you're into Porsches, it's likely already saved in your bookmarks bar (if not, it should be).

Started by husband and wife team John and Paula (who publishes articles as Pepper Girl), the site started out as a blog to help keep John occupied after an illness forced him into an early retirement. Initially, the site had a different name: 993C4S.com, focusing on the couple's beloved 993 C4S before branching out and changing its name to FlatSixes.