Is This Salvage Titled Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Worth the Risk at Just $36,300?

A salvage title is the automotive equivalent of the scarlet letter. It's a branded title that forever ensures that the car will never quite be worth what an average example of the breed would. That said, once it's repaired, nobody but you, the DMV, and your insurance company would know exactly what the car had been through.

This black 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat that we found for sale on eBay wears that scarlet letter well. While cars are typically only marked as salvage in the event of a serious problem, this 35,000-mile Hellcat offers few clues as to its past, and the description is similarly bare. It only contains the necessary caveats about titling and insuring salvaged vehicles in your state.