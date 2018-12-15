This 1988 Ford Escort RS Turbo is America's Forbidden Rally Fruit, and Now You Can Buy It

When Americans think of the Ford Escort, they typically imagine a throwaway econobox with nearly zero redeeming qualities to enthusiasts. Things in Europe were and are quite different, though.

Ford was hot on the heels of Volkswagen when the Golf GTi caused a sensation back in the '70s, starting the hot hatch trend. Ford followed suit with a long line of fast Escorts, all of which were based on models far superior to the ones that wore the Escort nameplate in the US. Some were even sold as rally homologation specials.