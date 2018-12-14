Watch This Professional Opera Singer Destroy Every In-Car Vocalist Ever With a Kendrick/Figaro Mashup

Acclaimed operatic baritone Babatunde Akinboboye proved that hip-hopera needs to be a genre of its own with a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel on Saturday.

In the video, Akinboboye plays Humble from Kendrick Lamar's 2017 album DAMN. over his car's stereo during a commute, but puts his own spin on the track by performing Gioachino Rossini's aria Largo al factotum—known to most simply as Figaro—from the opera Barber of Seville. Somehow, Akinboboye mixes the two entirely unrelated genres without flaw, making us question why this wasn't a thing before he made it one.

He probably just meant to amuse himself and his few hundreds of YouTube subscribers with the video, but Akinboboye has drawn almost 300,000 views within a week of uploading the video, and the views probably won't stop there now that he has steamrolled the six-figure mark.