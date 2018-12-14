We Wasted Our Day by Playing With the New Jeep Gladiator Configurator

Productivity has ground to a halt here at The Drive. Jeep has turned its Gladiator configurator live, and we've all been going nuts building the trucks of our dreams.

While no pricing is live yet—for neither the options or the models themselves—you can select from four submodels, tons of colors, and a bevy of options. We built a couple we'll share with you here.

First up, we went whole hog, hooking up a Gator green Rubicon with everything we'd need to tow our fleet of wayward project cars in the cold, brutal Northeast. The Trailer Tow Package and Trailer Brake Control are a must, and we added some additional hauling and storage capability with the Cargo Management Group (with Trail Rail System and a 110-volt outlet in the bed, as well as lockable underseat storage), a spray-in bedliner, and a tonneau cover. We also sprung for the winch-capable steel front bumper—a little overboard, but hey, who says you have to be sensible?