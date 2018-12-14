Buy This Swedish Van Sauna to Stay Warm and Toasty All Winter Long

Up for sale on Swedish sales site Blocket is the van of my dreams: a sauna. It's a 2000 Toyota HiAce van that also happens to have a full wood-burning sauna in the back. In other words, heaven.

The idea of using a car as a sauna isn't new per se. Top Gear turned cranking the heat up on a hot day into "Car Sauna: The Game," which I wouldn't recommend. I also owned a faulty 2002 Nissan Altima around the same time which liked to turn its air conditioning off to compensate for a bad headgasket which caused the car to overheat. That's smart on the car's part, but is also something I wouldn't recommend. (Especially since it did this in August.)

But no! This is a fully functional, well-ventilated, wood-burning Harvia M3 sauna built inside a Toyota van. It's got the wood-lined interior, benches, and everything. I'm not sure I would recommend using the wood stove while it's in motion, but it appears to be in working condition.