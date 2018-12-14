Million-Dollar McLaren Senna Totaled in Three-Car, Head-On Crash

Notably, The Sun reports that the Senna was supposed to be shown off at a "supercar exhibit" scheduled for this weekend. Obviously, those plans will likely have to be scrapped, no pun intended. Perhaps the owner has a spare Macca P1 in his or her collection they can send instead.

Keen exotic car crash enthusiasts will note that this isn't the first McLaren Senna to be the subject of an accident, but it is very likely the first one to crash on home soil. Another example found itself hopping a curb and hitting a wall in Germany on the same late October day it was delivered.

The Ultimate Series McLaren hypercar is limited to just 500 units. If the supply and demand section of my Economics 101 college textbook was correct, resale values on all the uncrashed Sennas still out there just went up a bit.