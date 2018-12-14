Watch Drivers Stop on the Highway to Pick up Cash After Armored Truck's Doors Bust Open

It was like a scene out of a bad movie. An armored truck's rear locking doors malfunctioned on a New Jersey highway during morning rush hour Thursday morning, successfully scattering cash across the busy highway and sending motorists into a game-show-like frenzy.

According to ABC27, motorists reported seeing cash on the highway in the westbound lanes near MetLife Stadium. Piles of it were laying on the ground, with individual bills blowing around like autumn leaves.

The armored truck's driver reportedly stopped to gather the wayward greenbacks along with several excited motorists. The commotion caused several accidents as cars dodged pedestrians or slammed on their brakes to grab their own piece of the action.