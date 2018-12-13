Ford Is Reportedly Working On a Small, Focus-Based Pickup Truck

Even though the Focus is not long for America, Ford is apparently working on a small pickup truck based on the to-be-defunct compact, Ford Authority reports.

The publication's unnamed sources say the new, unibody truck would slot underneath the Ranger, be powered by a selection of transverse-mounted naturally aspirated and turbocharged four-cylinders, initially be front-wheel drive with the potential of all-wheel-drive options, and launch in 2021 for the 2022 model year. Engineering and design work reportedly kicked off several months ago and the first prototypes are said to hit the testbeds very soon.