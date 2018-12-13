Lincoln Hints at Revival of Suicide Doors on New Continental

Lincoln Motor Company has hinted on social media that it may bring back stylish suicide doors for its top-shelf sedan, the Continental.

Suicide doors are hinged at the rear rather than the front and have become a rarity in the modern world. The last mass-produced vehicle to use suicide doors (save for some extended cab pickups) was the Mazda RX-8 sports car, which went out of production in 2012. Rolls-Royce still uses them, but almost all their vehicles are built in limited quantities and to the specification demanded by clients.

Lincoln hasn't featured suicide doors on the Continental since 1969, the last year for the fourth-generation Continental, but social media posts by the automaker imply that the quirky yet glamorous feature could soon return to the model for the first time in 50 years.

Lincoln shared an image showcasing the side-by-side door handles of the last Continental with suicide doors, tagging it as a "throwback Thursday," but also coyly suggesting it could be embarking on a bigger journey than a stroll down memory lane.