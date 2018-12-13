First 2020 Toyota Supra Will Be Auctioned Off for American Heart Association

When Toyota confirmed that it would finally debut the 2020 Supra at next month's Detroit Auto Show, the company also said that the first car to be built would be auctioned off for charity.

In a Thursday announcement, Toyota said that Supra No. 1 will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan. 19. The Japanese automaker also released a teaser image of the uncamouflaged wing mirror of the car in question. It'll be stamped with VIN number 20201, rock a matte gray paint body, red mirror caps, red leather interior, and matte black wheels. The first example of the MKV Supra will also get a special carbon fiber badge on the inside, telling its occupants that they ain't sitting just any old BMW-based Toyota.