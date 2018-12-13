First 2020 Toyota Supra Will Be Auctioned Off for American Heart Association
The car in question will be finished in matte gray and feature red mirror caps.
When Toyota confirmed that it would finally debut the 2020 Supra at next month's Detroit Auto Show, the company also said that the first car to be built would be auctioned off for charity.
In a Thursday announcement, Toyota said that Supra No. 1 will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan. 19. The Japanese automaker also released a teaser image of the uncamouflaged wing mirror of the car in question. It'll be stamped with VIN number 20201, rock a matte gray paint body, red mirror caps, red leather interior, and matte black wheels. The first example of the MKV Supra will also get a special carbon fiber badge on the inside, telling its occupants that they ain't sitting just any old BMW-based Toyota.
All of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association as well as the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a non-profit that supports veterans and service members who were impacted by 9/11. The foundation also supports their families and caregivers and is named after ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff, who sustained serious injuries from a roadside IED while on a 2006 assignment in Iraq.
Toyota is scheduled to pull the wraps off of the production sports car five days before the auction on Jan. 14. We're sure that event will bring with it many high-res, professionally shot pictures of the car but keen Supra fans will likely already know what the front end of this thing is gonna look like thanks to Wednesday's leak...and the literal years spent ogling concepts, spy shots, teases, and renderings.
