New Brabus 700 4×4 Squared Is the Ultimate Bragadocious G-Wagen

Even though the Brabus is pretty impressive, it’s not a completely new design—it’s more of a patchwork of prior G-Wagen models. As mentioned the G63 lends its powertrain to the 700, and otherwise, the portal axles come from the G500 4x4 Squared to give it loads of ground clearance and unexpected articulation.

The struts are individually adjustable so the driver can control the ride height, and it’ll go up to almost two feet of clearance at each corner. Skid plates are added throughout to protect the underbelly during extreme off-roading. Finally, carbon fiber fender flares surround the 22-inch wheels it rides on, which are wrapped in meaty Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road rubbers.

Pricing is just under $238,000; that is if you can find one of the extremely limited production models to buy since there will only be 10 made in total.