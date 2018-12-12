Chevrolet Silverado Driver Charged With Homicide After Illegal Street Racing Crash

Two people were killed as the result of an illegal street race involving a pair of Chevrolet Silverados this August, and now, one of the drivers has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

According to the Des Moines Register, Brandon Joseph Ferin, a 21-year-old, is now facing a long stint in prison if he’s convicted with the charges that have been brought against him.

During the incident, the other driver lost control of his truck, causing it to roll, ejecting him and his passenger. They both died on the scene.

In addition to the two who died in the wrecked Silverado, the truck also struck a black Honda Pilot—the two passengers of that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were likely saved by the fact that the Silverado first hit another car in a parking lot before making the secondary strike on the Pilot.

According to the reports, the man arrested was driving a red 2005 Chevy Silverado while the wrecked pickup was white in color. Authorities estimated the trucks were going 70 to 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed limit zone.

Ferin was issued a citation for drag racing, booked, and then released. Now, months later, he’s been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle. The charge is a class D felony, per court records. The preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 21, 2018.