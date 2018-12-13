People Rage Against Waymo Self-Driving Cars by Pointing Guns at Them and Slashing Their Tires

Waymo is now operating a commercial ride-hailing service using self-driving cars in Arizona, but it seems not everyone is happy about that. AZCentral documented a litany of incidents in which Waymo test vehicles and their drivers were harassed by local residents.

One man pointed a handgun at a Waymo minivan as it drove past his driveway, police in Chandler, Arizona, told AZCentral. People have also thrown rocks at the cars, and one vehicle had a tire slashed while it was stopped in traffic, police said. Chandler police said 21 incidents have occurred over the past two years.

Waymo's human safety drivers are trained to handle threats, according to the company. The report found that, when drivers are harassed, they typically contact Waymo's own dispatch center first, rather than going directly to the police. Law enforcement would prefer that drivers contact them directly since this enables faster response times, the report said, but that doesn't appear to be the standard operating procedure. Waymo has reportedly stopped sending vehicles to neighborhoods where residents have complained about them, or harassed drivers.