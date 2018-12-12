British Prime Minister Thwarted by German Car Door

British Prime Minister Theresa May got stuck in her Mercedes-Benz as she arrived for further Brexit negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports the BBC. May is in the process of meeting with several European leaders to discuss the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit.

Recent talks have focused on how to handle the border between remaining E.U. member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which—as part of the United Kingdom—is set to leave. May is pushing for any customs deal that would allow the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland to also apply to the rest of the United Kingdom.

This Mercedes-Benz, however, was having none of this "free movement" of anything, as May's car door was momentarily stuck right as someone tried to open her door for her.

Eventually, a reach (likely to the interior lock) from the passenger in the front of the Benz allowed May to leave. I'm sure she wishes the Brexit deal was that easy to solve, but sadly for her, that's not the case.