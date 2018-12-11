Pininfarina's 1,900-HP Electric Hypercar Will Be Named 'Battista'

Automobili Pininfarina announced Tuesday the name of its upcoming electric hypercar, which it will call the Battista.

Formerly known as the PF0, the car is named for Battista "Pinin" Farina, founder of the Pininfarina coachbuilding firm, which eventually developed into the industrial design house of today.

"This is genuinely a dream come true. My grandfather always had the vision that one day there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars," said Pininfarina SpA chairman Paolo Pininfarina, grandson of Battista. "This hypercar will boast world-beating performance, technology innovation and of course elegant styling. For me, we simply had to call it Battista. His dream becomes reality today as we link our glorious past with the future of motoring."