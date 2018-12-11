Pininfarina's 1,900-HP Electric Hypercar Will Be Named 'Battista'
Automobili Pininfarina promises the car will be the fastest and most powerful ever built in Italy.
Automobili Pininfarina announced Tuesday the name of its upcoming electric hypercar, which it will call the Battista.
Formerly known as the PF0, the car is named for Battista "Pinin" Farina, founder of the Pininfarina coachbuilding firm, which eventually developed into the industrial design house of today.
"This is genuinely a dream come true. My grandfather always had the vision that one day there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars," said Pininfarina SpA chairman Paolo Pininfarina, grandson of Battista. "This hypercar will boast world-beating performance, technology innovation and of course elegant styling. For me, we simply had to call it Battista. His dream becomes reality today as we link our glorious past with the future of motoring."
Pininfarina promises the Battista will be Italy's most powerful and fastest car ever. Liberal use of carbon fiber will keep weight to a minimum despite the heavy batteries needed to power the drivetrain, which Pininfarina says will make a staggering 1,900 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque.
This power flows to the ground through an all-wheel-drive system that will catapult the batsh*t-crazy Battista from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds, and on to a top speed exceeding 250 mph. When not driving flat-out, the Battista should be capable of a range exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.
Pricing is expected to sit somewhere between $2.2 and $2.5 million per car, of which Pininfarina will make no more than 150. Of these 150, 50 will be sold in the United States, 50 in Europe, and 50 in the Middle East and Asia. Public reveal of the Battista is scheduled for the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show this next March, though we expect Pininfarina's potential clients will get a look beforehand. After all, who wouldn't want to see the final product before dropping seven figures?
- RELATEDPininfarina's 1,073-HP Electric Crossover Will Use Rivian Underpinnings: ReportPininfarina's super-crossover will allegedly take the fight to the Lamborghini Urus.READ NOW
- RELATEDHomologation Racing Specials Could Be Making a Comeback Thanks to New WEC Hypercar RegsThe rules state that manufacturers must build 25 road-going versions of the race car's engine and hybrid unit during the first year of competition.READ NOW
- RELATEDLotus Developing $2.6 Million Electric Hypercar, Concept Coming in 2019: ReportLotus is allegedly brewing up one hell of a halo car thanks to a potential influx of cash from its new owner Geely.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai, Kia Reduce Electric Range Estimates of Kona and Niro EVsHyundai and Kia detected anomalies with the way their electric crossovers were tested and issued updated, more conservative range figures.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne-Off 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Expected to Fetch $1 Million at AuctionThe car was built by Shelby as part of a promotional event for Goodyear tires.READ NOW