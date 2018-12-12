Over 500,000 EVs Have Now Been Sold in California

The new car market in California has reached a major milestone with the sale of its 500,000th electric vehicle. California has the highest adoption rate of electric cars, with a record number of new EVs still on the way.

Veloz, a unique coalition of public and private electric car industry stakeholders, has been keeping track of EV sales and reports that 512,717 electric cars have been sold in California as of Dec. 5, 2018. The electric vehicles sales in the state are up 30 percent over last year and now account for 7.1 percent of all vehicle sales in California in the first three-quarters of the year.

“Reaching 500,000 electric vehicles in California is yet another indicator that the future of transportation is electric. And that future is approaching faster than ever,” said Veloz board chair David Hochschild. “We have seen monthly sales of electric vehicles triple this year and California is well on our way to 5 million by 2030.”