992-Gen Porsche 911 Will Go Hybrid, and Here's How: Report

While an electrified Porsche 911 may not be ready or even necessary right this second, hybrid versions of the rear-engined sports car will arrive before the new 992 generation is finished in around seven years. The folks at Autocar recently spoke to 911 boss August Achleitner and have learned exactly how his new baby has been set up to accommodate electric motors in the coming years.

While the 992 we've seen thus far still rocks an unelectrified, 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six, Achleitner says that mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even electric-only versions will eventually become a reality. "We've taken the experience we gained with hybrid versions of the Cayenne and Panamera, as well as the 918 Spyder, and applied it to the new 911. In the future, this will allow us to offer it with pure-electric capability."

In anticipation, much has been done to package the 992 so that electric motors can be fitted as painlessly as possible. Chiefly, the new gearset on the car's eight-speed PDK transmission has been shortened by 100 millimeters so that a disc-shaped electric motor can fit behind the gearbox.