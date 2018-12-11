2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Will Debut at 2019 Chicago Auto Show in February

While Volkswagen has been relatively busy cranking out performance-oriented versions of the Jetta for SEMA and the Bonneville Salt Flats, none of them have been cars you or I can actually go out and buy. That's about to change come February, however, as the company has confirmed to Autoblog that the all-new GLI will make its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

According to the report—and based on the modus operandi of GLI's past—the hotted-up MK7 Jetta will feature a multi-link independent rear suspension instead of the torsion beams found in the vanilla Jetta as well as a turbo 2.0-liter engine similar if not identical to the one found in the GTI good for 220 horses and 258 pound-feet. Autoblog also says it'll come with the buyer's choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission despite VW dropping the GLI's manual for the 2018 model year. We're gonna stick to "believing it when we see it" in regards to a three-pedaled GLI.