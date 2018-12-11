Porsche Macan S Debuts With Facelifted Exterior and All-New Turbocharged V-6

Topline : Porsche is finally offering up a mid-cycle upgrade for its aging Macan platform and is debuting its most notable change via its mid-level Macan S; a brand new 3.0-liter V-6 engine that packs more of a punch with half the number of turbochargers and less volumetric displacement than its older brother. Various other visual and technical details have been updated to align with Porsche's vision, modernizing the performance-oriented luxury SUV.

What's New: Rather than push a plethora of design changes, the Germans chose to focus on various mechanical and technological changes to the Macan in order to refine its notable charisma.

Porsche has stuffed a 3.0-liter V-6 engine into the new Macan S which produces a generous 348 horsepower and nearly reciprocal 354 pound-feet of torque, an increase from its predecessor's antiquated 3.6-liter which produced 8 less horsepower and 15 fewer torques. The automaker says that its new platform shaves a tenth of a second from its zero to 60 mile-per-hour time, enabling the SUV complete the sprint in 5.1 seconds (or 4.9 if equipped with the optional Sport Chrono package).

The Macan S will share its engine with both the Panamera and Cayenne models and feature a "Hot-V" cylinder configuration. This means that Porsche has plumbed the exhaust piping for the SUV's V-6 to towards the center of the vehicle in order to minimize the distance that exhaust gasses will travel to spool-up the engine's single twin-scroll turbocharger, wasting less energy to exert the exhaust and snappier throttle response in lower-rev ranges.

More power also called for a more refined braking system. Porsche decided to alter its brake feel by changing up its existing configuration with a lighter pedal and shortened master cylinder connecting lever, which when combined improves precision and responsiveness. The Macan has also had its front rotors upsized by 10 millimeters and added 2 mm of thickness.