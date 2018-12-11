2019 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Get Worse MPG Than the Trucks They Replace

When automakers come out with redesigned, re-engineered vehicles, the new stuff is usually faster, stronger, nicer, and more efficient than last year's model. General Motors appears to be bucking that trend with a number of its new pickup trucks, at least in the fuel efficiency department.

According to a report from Automotive News, 2019 versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra equipped with the 4.3-liter V-6 and 5.3-liter V-8 engines will return fewer miles per gallon than their respective predecessors.

Alas, making our way over to fueleconomy.gov reveals that the 4.3-liter 2019 Silverado gets 17 miles per gallon combined while the equivalent 2018 truck gets 19 to 20 miles per gallon depending on whether you opt for rear- or four-wheel drive. A V-8-powered 2019 Silverado also returns 17 miles per gallon combined, 1 mile per gallon less than its direct predecessor.

The supposed fuel-saving, 2.7-liter four-cylinder versions aren't exactly champions of the mpg game either, getting a mediocre 21 miles per gallon. GM's response? Don't look at the rating, look at real-world results.