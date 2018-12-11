Pininfarina's 1,073-HP Electric Crossover Will Use Rivian Underpinnings: Report

Legendary coachbuilder Pininfarina is breaking into the automotive world as a standalone manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina, and it plans to hit the ground running with its 1,900-horsepower PF0 electric hypercar. However, it will reportedly follow with a trio of electric crossovers, the first of which is said to launch in 2021 and use Rivian underpinnings.

"Work has started on the PF1 and right now, we are in the process of finalizing the design, which again is being done by Pininfarina," said Pawan Goenka of Mahindra & Mahindra, owner of Automobili Pininfarina.

The PF1 is described as an electric competitor to Lamborghini's performance crossover, the Urus. Unlike the PF0, which will use Rimac drivetrain components, the PF1 reportedly will source its electric drivetrain from American EV startup Rivian, according to Autocar India.

Rivian revealed its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, each touting 754 horsepower and 826 pound-feet of torque. Rivian promises these are good for a 7,700-pound towing capacity or a zero-to-60 dash in three seconds. For its PF1, Pininfarina is said to get a further juiced-up version of this powertrain based on Rivian's platform and drivetrain. Using the 135-kilowatt-hour battery, the PF1 will reportedly generate 800 kilowatts (1,073 horsepower), split between its four colossal wheels, expected to be 24 inches in diameter.

The PF1 is said to copy the PF0's styling lead, bearing a single full-width LED strip across its front end, said to be the styling standard for all future Pininfarina vehicles. Pricing for the PF1 is reportedly somewhere between $200,000 and $290,000 USD, with sales commencing in 2021.

Sale of the PF1 may be limited to those earning upper six to seven figures, though that doesn't mean electric crossovers will be exclusive to the ultra-wealthy. Volkswagen is reportedly prepping an upscale crossover of its own for 2021, called the I.D. Lounge, said to come in around the size of its current Touareg. It will be one of many vehicles of the sort on sale then; expect entries into the segment from automakers such as Ford, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, and others.