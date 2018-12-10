Volkswagen Working on 'I.D. Lounge' Fancy EV Crossover for 2019 Reveal: Report

Volkswagen is reportedly readying an upscale electric crossover named the "I.D. Lounge" for debut in April of 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The I.D. Lounge will be a seven-seat crossover with dimensions comparable to the current Touareg, according to Autocar, making the vehicle a potential competitor with the likes of the Tesla Model X. Volkswagen is said to be going more for range and comfort than performance with the I.D. Lounge, and will reportedly give the model a range-topping interior and a battery as bulky as 111 kW, besting the Tesla's maximum capacity of 100 kWh.

VW reportedly hopes said battery will give the I.D. Lounge up to 373 miles (600 kilometers) of range, though the testing protocol on which this range would be achieved was not specified—likely Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test (WLTP). None of VW's previous concept vehicles have had such a grandiose range estimate, even from the 111-kwh battery, possibly portending improvements to VW's electric powertrain technologies. The I.D. Lounge's powertrain itself is said to be twin-motor all-wheel-drive, presumably with AC induction motors identical to those of its MEB platform-mate the I.D. Buzz Cargo.

Arrival in dealerships is reportedly slated for 2021 alongside the smaller I.D. Crozz, which VW was planning to build in the United States as of July. By that time, customers seeking high-end crossovers with electric propulsion will be spoilt for choice. BMW's iX3 and Mercedes-Benz's EQC are expected to arrive in 2020, while order banks for the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron are already open.

The Drive contacted Volkswagen for comment on its plans regarding a potential upscale electric crossover, though a spokesperson declined to issue a statement.