Toyota Supra Super GT Racing Concept Teased Ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon Debut
It looks like we'll have to wait until January to see both the street-going and race-prepped Toyota Supras.
Toyota revealed Monday the silhouette of its upcoming race-oriented Supra concept, which is supposedly scheduled for a full debut in January of 2019 at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The street-going Supra is scheduled to be unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January as well.
The automaker states that motorsport plays a role in its continuous effort to build better cars, citing the torture test that is racing as an ideal platform for technological advancement. This theme will underpin its display at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019, where Toyota will showcase its race cars of the past, present, and future.
A historic Super GT Supra will represent Toyota's history, the Yaris WRC and TS050 Hybrid the present, while both a Lexus LC Nürburgring-spec and the focal point of the exhibit—the Super GT Supra concept—represent tomorrow. Toyota offered a rendering of its arena at the Salon, though its Supra and LC highlights remain masked for the time being.
What Toyota uncovers at the Salon could foretell the automaker's plans for its high-performance, track-ready Supra GRMN, which program lead Tetsuya Tada aspires to build with the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport has a benchmark. Confirmation has not yet come that Toyota will sell such a model, but given the platform's evident potency (its BMW Z4 platform-mate trounced an M2 around the Nürburgring with less power), it'd be a shame if no such car was sold.
The 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) may be held in the dead of Michigan's bitter winter, but Toyota will warm things up with its plans to reveal the production-ready Supra at the NAIAS. Along with it will come the 2020 Lexus RC-F Track Edition, which we already know will make admirable use of unpainted carbon fiber. Ready your phone cameras, because it'll be one hell of a show.
