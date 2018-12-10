Toyota Supra Super GT Racing Concept Teased Ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon Debut

Toyota revealed Monday the silhouette of its upcoming race-oriented Supra concept, which is supposedly scheduled for a full debut in January of 2019 at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The street-going Supra is scheduled to be unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January as well.

The automaker states that motorsport plays a role in its continuous effort to build better cars, citing the torture test that is racing as an ideal platform for technological advancement. This theme will underpin its display at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019, where Toyota will showcase its race cars of the past, present, and future.

A historic Super GT Supra will represent Toyota's history, the Yaris WRC and TS050 Hybrid the present, while both a Lexus LC Nürburgring-spec and the focal point of the exhibit—the Super GT Supra concept—represent tomorrow. Toyota offered a rendering of its arena at the Salon, though its Supra and LC highlights remain masked for the time being.