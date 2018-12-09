2019 McLaren 720S Spider: A 710-HP Retractable Observatory

Year, Make, Model: 2019 McLaren 720S Spider

Topline: As promised, McLaren has pulled the wraps off of the droptop 720S Spider. It adds a fancy, fast-acting, glass retractable hardtop to Macca's blisteringly accomplished supercar.

What's New: The 720S Spider's convertible roof is quite a bit more advanced than your run-of-the-mill retractable hardtop you'd find on a Miata. The carbon-framed roof can be had in electrochromic glass that can be switched from tinted to transparent at the touch of a button and can be raised or retracted in 11 seconds at a maximum speed of 31 miles per hour. The rear buttresses are also glass, making for an extremely airy top-up greenhouse reminiscent of a Jetsons-style spaceship or a Peel Trident bubble car. Sort of.