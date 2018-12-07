Watch an Old Jeep CJ-7 Cross an Earthquake-Buckled Road in Alaska

Alaska is hard at work piecing itself back together a week after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Anchorage even as moderate aftershocks continue to roil the ground. But Alaskans are nothing if not unflappable, and this video of an old Jeep C7-J scrambling over an utterly destroyed road shows how a little thing like one of the region's strongest tremblors in half a century won't stop them from getting where they're going—or having some fun along the way.

No serious injuries were reported, thankfully, but last Friday's seismic shock damaged hundreds of buildings and twisted numerous roads into grotesque gardens of jagged pavement. Bizarre photos of cars trapped on single slabs of level asphalt amidst the madness spread around over the weekend, but somehow this clip of a Jeep driver turning Vine Road in Wasilla into his personal Rubicon Trail escaped attention.