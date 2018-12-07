Lotus Developing $2.6 Million Electric Hypercar, Concept Coming in 2019: Report

Lotus is reportedly readying a technologically advanced halo car to reestablish itself as a globally-admired premium automaker.

The car is being developed under the name "Omega" at Lotus' British headquarters in Norfolk according to Autocar, which says that the model's concept is scheduled for reveal sometime in 2019, and claims the production car will come in the early 2020s. Power will reportedly be electric-only, and price an order of magnitude higher than that of any previous Lotus, at over £2 million ($2.6 million USD). Lotus reportedly plans the Omega to be a superlative among its offering of sports cars: the fastest, most expensive, and most limited.

Under the Chinese stewardship of Geely, which also owns Volvo and its premium subsidiary Polestar, Lotus is said to be the subject of a possible $1.9 billion overhaul in the near future. New models for the small-volume British automaker are on the way, including a crossover expected in 2022, and at least two sports cars starting in 2020. One of said sports cars was confirmed by former Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales, who only identified the vehicle as an evolution of the Evora, speculatively pegged as a competitor for entry-level supercars like the McLaren 570S, Nissan GT-R, and Porsche 911 Turbo.

If Lotus is indeed brewing a bruiser of an electric hypercar, we probably won't have to wait for either glossy episodes of Top Gear or lengthy YouTube vlogs to see the car in action. Lotus' majority stakeholder Geely bought out Utah Motorsports Campus in early November, so watch out for spy videos of the Omega that hail from Mormon country.