Watch Some Crazy Russians Jump a Burning Car Into a Frozen Lake

The small lake, presumably somewhere in Russia, is certainly frozen enough to walk on and possibly frozen enough to drive on. Unless, of course, your car is flying into it from a 100-foot drop at around 40 mph...and on fire.

As for the car, it appears to be an old Lada sedan. A disposable Soviet car like this is actually a perfect candidate for this stunt because it’s the kind of car that you won’t miss when it’s set on fire and plunged into a frozen lake. It’s painted up in a custom, spray-painted livery with a big star on the side and the word “Poctor,” whatever that means. Perhaps it’s the name of the valiant Ruskie behind the wheel.

We know we probably don’t even need to say it, but please don’t try this at home. Snow, ice, and cold weather can bring about a lot of stupid driving, but setting your car on fire and jumping your car into a frozen lake—or any lake, for that matter—are two things we strongly advise against.