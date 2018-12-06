Watch Some Crazy Russians Jump a Burning Car Into a Frozen Lake
How do you say "hold my vodka" in Russian?
In a spectacular “hold my vodka” moment, some Russians who are either very brave or very crazy filmed themselves setting a car on fire then immediately jumping it into a frozen lake. By some miracle, it appears that no one was harmed in this stunt, so feel free to watch and shake your head.
The small lake, presumably somewhere in Russia, is certainly frozen enough to walk on and possibly frozen enough to drive on. Unless, of course, your car is flying into it from a 100-foot drop at around 40 mph...and on fire.
As for the car, it appears to be an old Lada sedan. A disposable Soviet car like this is actually a perfect candidate for this stunt because it’s the kind of car that you won’t miss when it’s set on fire and plunged into a frozen lake. It’s painted up in a custom, spray-painted livery with a big star on the side and the word “Poctor,” whatever that means. Perhaps it’s the name of the valiant Ruskie behind the wheel.
We know we probably don’t even need to say it, but please don’t try this at home. Snow, ice, and cold weather can bring about a lot of stupid driving, but setting your car on fire and jumping your car into a frozen lake—or any lake, for that matter—are two things we strongly advise against.
- RELATEDDude-Bros Get New Chevy Silverado, Rented Backhoe Stuck in Frozen Lake While Illegally Off-RoadingIt's a good ol' twofer, folks.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Exploding Lada Throw Its Passengers Into a TruckIncredibly, all three survived this insanely horrific accident.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Car Accidentally Catch on Fire During a Surprise Baby Gender Reveal BurnoutHopefully the baby's birth will go a lot smoother than its gender reveal did. Especially the fire part.READ NOW
- RELATEDLada-Tank Mutant Off-Roader Slays Russian WinterThe latest vehicle in the ex-Eastern Bloc is a homely sedan with T-54 tank tracks.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Hellcat Owner Records His Car Burning to the GroundA man posted a video of his Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat bursting into flames after the engine caught fire.READ NOW