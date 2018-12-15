Pony up and Buy This X-Raid-Built, Dakar-Ready BMW X3 Cross Country

BMW's SUV lineup truthfully isn't known for its off-road prowess. In fact, BMW coined the name "Sports Activity Vehicle" way back in 1999 when it launched the first X5 in an effort to temper expectations of its new SAV's 4x4 performance.

Not long after the X5 came the smaller, 3 Series-based X3. While it was inherently a bit more agile given its comparatively miniature size and lighter weight, it still left a good deal to be desired outside of trips to the grocery store and picking up the little ones from school. However, this 2009 BMW X3 CC we found for sale on Race Cars Direct is quite different from most of it's soft-roading, mall-crawling brethren. That's because it's been completely stripped and turned into a full-fledged rally car by regular Dakar assaulters X-Raid.