Here's Your First Peek at the 1,750-HP SSC Tuatara Testing on Public Roads

According to Motor Authority, pictures were sent to them of the car on a road near West Richland, Washington, which is where the SSC North America headquarters are located, so it’s a safe bet this video was taken the same day since this car isn’t likely to slink around unnoticed.

A slew of details have been revealed about the Tuatara, like the 5.9-liter V-8 engine with twin turbos that’s said to make as much as 1,750-horsepower when fed by E85, backed by a seven-speed computerized manual. This lofty amount of power gives it a performance target of 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds with the ability to cover a quarter-mile in 9.75 seconds.

The vision for this car began back in 2011, and it’s now well into the trial phases needed to ready it for an attempt at the production car speed record, currently held by the Koenigsegg Agera RS. SSC's Ultimate Aero was also once a champ, before a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport stole the record, so they're coming back with more this time.

With the configuration, SSC is confident that the car will reach 300 mph, surpassing the current record of 277.9 mph.