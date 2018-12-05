Gran Turismo Sport Gets 7 New Cars in Free December Update
The Ferrari F50, E92 M3, Tesla Model S, and a classic Datsun built by F&F actor Sung Kang make their way onto the PS4.
Gran Turismo Sport is adding new cars to its stable once again with its free December update. In what is likely the last GT Sport update of 2018, the PlayStation 4 racing game will get seven new rides, slightly less than the usual eight or nine. However, what this particular content drop lacks in quantity, it makes up for with variety.
- Ferrari F50 ’95
- McLaren P1 GTR ’16
- BMW M3 Coupé ’07
- Tesla Motors Model S Signature Performance ’12
- Pontiac Firebird Trans Am ’78
- Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Sport Coupe (C2) ’63
- GReddy Fugu Z
We have a retro hypercar, a modern hypercar, the E92 M3, a Tesla, the "screaming chicken" Trans Am, a C2 Corvette, and a classic Datsun built by Fast and Furious alum Sung Kang.
Based on a 1973 Datsun 240Z, the Fugu Z boasts a turbo-less RB26DETT taken out of an R33 Skyline GT-R. With a Rocket Bunny widebody kit, a roll cage and chassis tuning done by GReddy, and Volk TE37s wrapped in Nitto NT01 rubber on all four corners, the famous tuner car took home the Gran Turismo Award at SEMA in 2015. Hand-picked by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi himself, cars that win secure themselves a spot in a future GT title.
In addition to the modified Datsuns and '90s Ferraris, GT Sport's December update comes with a handful of new singleplayer events as well as a new "South Route" layout for the game's Tokyo track.
