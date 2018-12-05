Gran Turismo Sport Gets 7 New Cars in Free December Update

We have a retro hypercar, a modern hypercar, the E92 M3, a Tesla, the "screaming chicken" Trans Am, a C2 Corvette, and a classic Datsun built by Fast and Furious alum Sung Kang.

Based on a 1973 Datsun 240Z, the Fugu Z boasts a turbo-less RB26DETT taken out of an R33 Skyline GT-R. With a Rocket Bunny widebody kit, a roll cage and chassis tuning done by GReddy, and Volk TE37s wrapped in Nitto NT01 rubber on all four corners, the famous tuner car took home the Gran Turismo Award at SEMA in 2015. Hand-picked by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi himself, cars that win secure themselves a spot in a future GT title.