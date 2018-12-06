Future-Centric Audi E-tron GT Set to Guest Star in Avengers 4 Blockbuster

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark in Marvel's Iron Man and Avengers movie series, helped unveil the Audi E-Tron GT Concept ahead of the 2018 L.A. Auto Show. On Wednesday, it was then revealed that the car will appear in the upcoming Avengers 4 film set for a May 2019 release.

The car's appearance in the blockbuster is no surprise since the franchise has a long history of using Audi models, going back a decade ago when Stark drove an R8 in the first Iron Man movie. That was then followed by an Audi R8 Spyder in the second installment, and another evolution, the R8 E-Tron, was Stark's hero car in Iron Man 3.

As far as the concept goes, Audi Sport’s close involvement with development makes the E-tron GT a whole lot quicker than your average sedan. It's powered by a pair of electric motors with a 90 kWh battery, producing 582 horsepower. The E-tron GT can reach 62 miles per hour in a swift 3.5 seconds with a top speed that’s restricted to about 149 mph, and it carries a range of approximately 248 miles per charge.

The crazy-fast charging capabilities allow the E-tron GT to fill to 80 percent in only 20 minutes, making it the fastest charging car around. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2021, with orders being accepted in the coming two years.

Here’s to hoping that Audi continues this progression of stellar tech for go-fast purposes. The Drive reached out to Audi to confirm if Stark will be the one piloting the E-tron GT in the upcoming flick, and we'll update if the company spills the info.