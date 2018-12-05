Feast Your Eyes on Koenigsegg’s First Fully Carbon Fiber Regera
This is the first 'Egg finished entirely with the company's visible carbon fiber weave method.
The Koenigsegg Regera, an already incredible hypercar to look at, just got an all-carbon fiber makeover. A customer's Regera has been delivered with a complete Koenigsegg Naked Carbon (KNC) body—the first of its kind.
Naked carbon fiber exotics are nothing new, but Koenigsegg's KNC method takes things to a new level, or in this layer, by removing the epoxy coating that usually protects the "bare" carbon skin. Through a painstaking process involving hand polishing and sanding, the bodywork is stripped down until the top layer is nothing more than exposed carbon fiber. One wrong move and that section of carbon fiber weave is completely ruined.
Thankfully, the result more than makes up for Koenigsegg's tedious process. In addition to offering a new look that Koenigsegg describes as "a more metallic graphic appearance," the KNC method cuts a whopping 44 pounds from the Regera and actually makes the "paint" more resistant to rock chips compared to traditional finishes.
"It’s not unusual for a customer to specify their car with visible carbon fiber," said Christina von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg Automotive. "It’s a beautiful material from a visual perspective and our customers love to show what the car is made from. KNC takes the idea of visible carbon fiber to a whole new level, revealing a beautiful luster and a very silky finish."
While Koenigsegg has been using this technique for years, the carbon fiber artists at Ängelholm reserved it for specific parts like wheels, aerodynamic components, and interior trim pieces until now. This is the first car to get the full KNC treatment and has already been delivered to its owner in Switzerland.
"The Koenigsegg philosophy has always been about exploring extremes," Koenigsegg continued. "It’s great to extend that idea to a whole new way of finishing and presenting a car.”
The Koenigsegg Regera is a revolutionary model in the Swedish hypercar manufacturer's lineup. It pushes 1,500 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 and three electric motors to a single gear via its direct-drive transmission, meaning you'll never flick a paddle or touch a gear lever on your way to the car's top speed of 248 miles per hour. Koenigsegg is only producing 80 Regeras, all of which have been sold already.
