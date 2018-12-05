Feast Your Eyes on Koenigsegg’s First Fully Carbon Fiber Regera

The Koenigsegg Regera, an already incredible hypercar to look at, just got an all-carbon fiber makeover. A customer's Regera has been delivered with a complete Koenigsegg Naked Carbon (KNC) body—the first of its kind.

Naked carbon fiber exotics are nothing new, but Koenigsegg's KNC method takes things to a new level, or in this layer, by removing the epoxy coating that usually protects the "bare" carbon skin. Through a painstaking process involving hand polishing and sanding, the bodywork is stripped down until the top layer is nothing more than exposed carbon fiber. One wrong move and that section of carbon fiber weave is completely ruined.

Thankfully, the result more than makes up for Koenigsegg's tedious process. In addition to offering a new look that Koenigsegg describes as "a more metallic graphic appearance," the KNC method cuts a whopping 44 pounds from the Regera and actually makes the "paint" more resistant to rock chips compared to traditional finishes.