RM Sotheby's Is Auctioning Off 140 Collector Cars Aimed at Millennials

Put down your avocado toast and prepare your Venmo accounts, fellow young people, because automotive auction house RM Sotheby's is offering up a massive collection of cars seemingly just for us.

Going to auction throughout 2019 is what Sotheby's unironically dubs a "youngtimer" dream garage. Compiled by a single, private owner, the collection consists of some of the most desirable cars made in the '80s, '90s, and '00s—cars apparently admired during the owner's youth. In other words, a roster made for the millennial car connoisseur.

Of the 140 vehicles on offer, the vast majority hail from Europe. Japanese machines don't go completely ignored, though, as an Acura NSX, Toyota Supra, and multiple examples of the Nissan 300ZX all make an appearance.