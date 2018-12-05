2020 Corvette C8 Key Fob and Other Details Leaked Via FCC Filing

An FCC application has been recently unearthed by CarScoops showing off a potential key fob design for the new mid-engined C8 Corvette. The fob itself is similar in appearance to a Cadillac-branded key that leaked a month ago, with buttons to operate the vehicle's locks, trunk, frunk, power convertible top, alarm, and remote starter. Another page in the FCC filing refers to the device as "GM MY2020 B1 KEYFOB," confirming that General Motors is aiming for a C8 launch within the 2020 model year. The back side of the fob shows a new redesign of the classic "crossed flags" Corvette logo.

The document also contains a diagram that confirms the fob will be compliant with wireless device standards in the United States, Canada, Europe, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. This information strongly hints that the next Corvette may also be available for sale in European and Asian markets.