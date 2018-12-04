This $38M Miami-Area Penthouse Includes Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The largest collection of independently owned Rolls-Royces in the world belongs to one development in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida: Acqualina. There are a whopping 58 Rollers in Acqualina's garages, so naturally, they wouldn't want the penthouse residents to feel left out.

That's why the Palazzo del Cielo penthouse in the Mansions at Acqualina tower comes with not one, but two luxury cars, per Forbes: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and a Lamborghini Aventador sports car.

This opulent $38 million penthouse/viral ad for revolution sits on a barrier island outside Miami favored by the wealthy resort set. "Palazzo del Cielo" means "palace in the sky," and this particular palace will enjoy expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean as far as the eye can see.