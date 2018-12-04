This $38M Miami-Area Penthouse Includes Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The two best things about this opulent beachside condo are the cars that let you drive away from it. And the pool.
The largest collection of independently owned Rolls-Royces in the world belongs to one development in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida: Acqualina. There are a whopping 58 Rollers in Acqualina's garages, so naturally, they wouldn't want the penthouse residents to feel left out.
That's why the Palazzo del Cielo penthouse in the Mansions at Acqualina tower comes with not one, but two luxury cars, per Forbes: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and a Lamborghini Aventador sports car.
This opulent $38 million penthouse/viral ad for revolution sits on a barrier island outside Miami favored by the wealthy resort set. "Palazzo del Cielo" means "palace in the sky," and this particular palace will enjoy expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean as far as the eye can see.
That being said, you won't have to share an ocean with the poors when the penthouse includes a private glass-bottom pool 600 feet above ground. This absolute unit of a home encompasses all 8,740 square feet of the entire 47th floor, plus another 2,500 square feet in outdoor terrace space.
STA Architectural Group included four bedrooms, a grand salon, family room, and sauna, and both a regular kitchen as well as one just for catering. Six bathrooms and two half bathrooms will ensure that there's never a wait when said caterers quietly revolt. The penthouse comes fully furnished, with custom interiors designed by Luxury Living/Fendi Casa.
"People who buy a $38 million penthouse want to walk in the door and not have to do anything but enjoy it," Acqualina Realty president of sales Michael Goldstein told Forbes.
But why limit yourself to nearly four times the size of the average American home when you could get out and enjoy some of the most luxurious vehicles on earth? Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini signed on to a cross-promotion deal with the Mansions at Acqualina to include two cars with the sale of the condo.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas president Martin Frisches told Forbes that they're happily displaying a $325,000 all-wheel-drive Cullinan SUV at the building as part of the deal:
Cullinan is the latest addition to our collection and we are thrilled that the new owner of Palazzo del Cielo will enjoy this effortless luxury. To celebrate the announcement, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is showcasing at the [Acqualina] property a stunning Bespoke Cullinan with magma-red exterior and an interior of bespoke tan-and-black leatherwork with open pore Blackwood veneer.
The Cullinan may be named after the largest gem-quality diamond ever discovered on earth, but the Lambo they included is no slouch, either. The Aventador sports car costs over $400,000 and can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour.
There is one downside to the Palazzo del Cielo beyond the sinking feeling that we as a society should be taxing the rich more: It only comes with a two-car private garage. For a home whose entire sales proposition is "too much," anything less than a private floor for supercars is not enough.