This Fan-Made 3D Render Shows What the Mid-Engined Corvette C8 Could Look Like

Details on the model's creation can be seen on this post to MidEngineCorvetteForum. To make an accurate rendering, Cronley has utilized an old art technique known as rotoscoping. Put simply, rotoscoping is the act of tracing over live photography or video to transfer it to another medium. As he traced, the renderer replaced the Corvette's camo bodywork with what he believes will be used on the final production model. We don't yet know exactly how the car's lights, scoops, and vents will ultimately look, so the artist had to take some creative liberties in those areas.

Cronley then transferred the 2D images of bodywork onto a three-dimensional wireframe in the shape of the C8's chassis. Eventually, he was able to combine all of these elements into a complete car. Progress footage can be seen in another short clip uploaded to the artist's Youtube channel.