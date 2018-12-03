2019 Volvo V60 Wagon Will Be Sold by Special Order Only, Not Stocked at Dealers

The 2019 Volvo V60 wagon will not be stocked at dealerships for new car buyers to check out, test drive, and bring home the same day. Instead, it will be available for customization and special order for those who desire to purchase one of the few luxury wagons available for sale in the United States.

Volvo is clearly committed to keeping the wagon body around, but the V60 is now joining its larger sibling, the V90 wagon, as an order-only model. And while this may appear to be a big inconvenience, Volvo actually thinks it can offer a better product experience and satisfy wagon buyers even more. Honestly, we don't disagree.

"We found that people who are interested in the lower-riding wagons love that specific body type and prefer to have more customization control," a Volvo spokesperson told The Drive. "As a result, it makes sense that the first year of production for U.S. specified V60s focus on customer order preferences."

The $39,895 (with destination) starting price of the Volvo V60 T-5 Momentum undercuts its competition, such as the Audi A4 Allroad and BMW 3 Series Sportswagen as both start out at around $45,000. Of course, that price point doesn't include many tech, luxury, and safety goodies like all-wheel-drive, but the base model T5 Momentum with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder still offers a slew of standard features that make it a well-optioned car at the lowest trim level. Plus, it boasts a hefty 250 horsepower.

The T6 Momentum with all-wheel-drive has a $45,390 starting price tag (including $995 destination), and boasts a supercharged and turbocharged inline-four with a robust 316 horsepower.

Lastly, the R-Design trim available for the T5 and T6 will give the wagons a high gloss black window trim, mirror caps, and grille, in addition to model-specific wheels and body trim. Inside the cabin, the R-Design has a unique perforated leather steering wheel and kappa leather sports seats. The addition of the R-Design increases the price to $43,900 for the T5, and $48,400 for the AWD T6. A swanky (and beautiful) Inscription package can be added to the T6 and depending on optional equipment it can surpass the $60,000 mark.