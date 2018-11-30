The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Will Cost More Than $115,000 in the UK
Jeep will only export 20 copies of the Trackhawk, making it one of the most exclusive vehicles in the United Kingdom.
The 700-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be available for sale in the UK in early 2019, but folks looking to get the over-the-top Jeep will have to fork out quite a bit of money, according to Autocar. How much, exactly? £89,999, or about $115,697, mate.
The reason for the stratospheric price is the mandatory 20-percent new car sales tax applied to the vehicle overseas. So while a fully loaded Trackhawk could top out around $106,000 in the U.S., it starts at $115,697 in the UK and could climb up to $138,000
Like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that you can buy at your Jeep dealership starting at $86,000, the UK-spec Trackhawk is powered by the 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 with a 2.4-liter supercharger mounted on top, resulting in a power output of 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. The Hellcat enables the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to sprint to 62 miles per hour from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds and reaches maximum velocity at 180 mph.
Power from the SRT tuned engine is channeled to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission with five driving modes. Other performance parts in the Trackhawk consists of Bilstein active damping suspension for improved handling and Brembo brakes to stop the Grand Cherokee in a short and safe distance.
Spotting a standard Jeep Grand Cherokee in the UK is rare. But, if you ever need to spot the difference between the Trackhawk and its less powerful siblings, just look for the sculpted hood with functional vents, body-colored wheel arches, quad exhaust tips, and 20-inch wheels.
Inside, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features leather seats with embossed Trackhawk logos, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a 7.0-inch digital information display screen between the tachometer and the speedometer, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
So, if you are interested in this supercharged SUV from the new country, you better hurry because FCA will only export 20 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk across the Atlantic in 2019.
- RELATED2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk New Dad Review: Family Hauler and Drag Strip Monster, All in OneJeep's 707-horsepower SUV merges Hellcat horsepower and parental practicality into one maniacal package.READ NOW
- RELATEDRecall: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and SRT's Floor Mats May Trap the AcceleratorFCA is telling owners to remove their driver's side floor mats for now.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving Hennessey's 1,000-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: More Hell for the AWD HellcatAdding 300 horsepower to a 707-hp Hellcat Jeep, as it turns out, only makes a good thing better.READ NOW
- RELATEDWitness This 1,200-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Thunder Down the Quarter in 9.66 SecondsThis is what happens when Hennessey adds nearly 500 horsepower to an already blistering-fast machine.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Scream Like a Banshee While Doing DonutsWhat's not to love about a 707-horsepower supercharged V-8 on a rain-soaked field?READ NOW