The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Will Cost More Than $115,000 in the UK

The 700-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be available for sale in the UK in early 2019, but folks looking to get the over-the-top Jeep will have to fork out quite a bit of money, according to Autocar. How much, exactly? £89,999, or about $115,697, mate.

The reason for the stratospheric price is the mandatory 20-percent new car sales tax applied to the vehicle overseas. So while a fully loaded Trackhawk could top out around $106,000 in the U.S., it starts at $115,697 in the UK and could climb up to $138,000

Like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that you can buy at your Jeep dealership starting at $86,000, the UK-spec Trackhawk is powered by the 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 with a 2.4-liter supercharger mounted on top, resulting in a power output of 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. The Hellcat enables the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to sprint to 62 miles per hour from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds and reaches maximum velocity at 180 mph.