Police: Michigan Teen Driver Caught Speeding at 138 MPH Was 'Late for Curfew'

There are few terrors comparable to a teenager's dawning realization that there's absolutely no chance they'll make curfew. The helpless panic, the flop sweat, the knowledge of impending doom—it's a Greek tragedy in miniature. It can also get much worse from there, as a 17-year-old in Michigan found out last weekend when he was busted speeding home at 138 mph outside Detroit in a failed attempt to beat the clock. Michigan State Police laid out the story in a cautionary Twitter post on Thursday afternoon. A trooper spotted a "2012 Chevy" flying up the northbound lanes of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint around 8:45 pm on November 23. At a radar-confirmed 138 mph, it had to be either a Camaro or a Corvette. Need a better argument for not tossing the key for one to someone whose brain is still developing?

Making things even more dangerous, the driver was also reportedly weaving around other cars on the darkened highway. One wrong move—or even one innocent lane change at exactly the wrong time from another car—in that situation could have easily turned this tale into a genuine tragedy. The trooper immediately flicked on his lights and chased after the speeder, who tried to dodge the law by dipping off the highway at the next exit. It didn't work.