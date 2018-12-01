Watch the Full Dissection of a High-Speed Porsche 911 GT3 Crash on the Nurburgring

A Porsche 911 GT3 driver involved in a high-speed Nurburgring crash documented his experience with unique insight along with full-spectrum footage of the incident.

The 996-generation GT3 crashed at 152 miles per hour at the famous ‘Ring, destroying the front end of his Stuttgart track car. In the same spot where a marshal is seen waving a yellow flag seconds earlier, the Porsche appears and smacks into the wall—thankfully, the circuit worker was quick on his feet and cleared the area just in time.

The footage shows the impact from the inside and out, with the driver sharing what was going through his mind when it happened. “When I realized there was nothing I could do, I took my hands back and closed my eyes,” he offers about the realization that he was completely out of control.