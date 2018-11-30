The American Pickers Guy Is Selling His Groovy 1962 VW Bus

You might call it “rust,” but collectors call it “patina.” The body of this old bus is in pretty rough shape, but it’s all there and no structural issues seem to rear their ugly heads. The roof, bumpers, and front emblem of this iconic old van are more than a little rusty, but that just means it has character...right?

Either way, there seems to be a lot of interest in this old Type 2. As of this writing, it has 63 bids on eBay and the highest is at $29,521. We don’t see it going much higher than that considering it’s also listed on The Samba for $30,000.