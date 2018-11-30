2019 Nissan Murano: Quirky Crossover Receives New Safety Tech and Mild Facelift

What’s New: The untrained eye might not notice, but the Nissan Murano has a new look for 2019. The changes in its off-beat styling include a more pronounced “V-motion” grille in front, new LED lighting in front and back, new wheels available in 18- or 20-inch sizes, and three new exterior colors.

The Murano's cabin gets a little nicer with the new availability of semi-aniline leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts giving it a bit of an Infiniti vibe. There are also three new trim finishes making the details of the Murano a little more customizable.

What drivers will likely enjoy the most from the Murano’s 2019 update is the new availability of the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assistance tech. This includes front and rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and high-beam assist. Also available is Nissan’s rear door alert, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent lane intervention.