2019 Nissan Murano: Quirky Crossover Receives New Safety Tech and Mild Facelift
The Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology suite continues to spread through the brand's lineup.
Year Make Model: 2019 Nissan Murano
Topline: A slight update to the exterior and interior of the Nissan Murano brings with it the Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety tech suite.
What’s New: The untrained eye might not notice, but the Nissan Murano has a new look for 2019. The changes in its off-beat styling include a more pronounced “V-motion” grille in front, new LED lighting in front and back, new wheels available in 18- or 20-inch sizes, and three new exterior colors.
The Murano's cabin gets a little nicer with the new availability of semi-aniline leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts giving it a bit of an Infiniti vibe. There are also three new trim finishes making the details of the Murano a little more customizable.
What drivers will likely enjoy the most from the Murano’s 2019 update is the new availability of the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assistance tech. This includes front and rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and high-beam assist. Also available is Nissan’s rear door alert, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent lane intervention.
Quotable: "Los Angeles is where it all began for Nissan in the U.S., so we're proud to support this always vibrant auto show with the first showings of these two new flagship models, Maxima and Murano," said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president of Nissan North America's sales and marketing operations. "Both vehicles embody the vision for the future that we call Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which provides technology in ways that move people to a better world."
What You Need to Know: There are a lot of vanilla crossovers on the market, but the Murano stands out as one of the more unconventionally styled offerings in this segment. Its 2019 update keeps it fresh, retaining all of the quirkiness that its drivers enjoy while getting a lot safer and a little more comfortable.
The midsize crossover segment is more competitive than ever and these upgrades give the Murano a fighting chance against its more conventional, higher-volume rivals.
