Automakers Are Helping China’s Government Track Electric Car Owners, Report Says

Perhaps the most valuable asset to any government entity is accurate and real-time intelligence. Throughout the years, this has become more accessible thanks to the prolific adoption of connected services like the internet, cell phones, and other personal effects. Now, a new report from the Associated Press suggests that China has begun tapping into the auto industry in order to extend the government's reach into the private lives of citizens, so long as they own a connected electric car.

More than 200 auto manufacturers are beaming information to the Shanghai Electric Vehicle Public Data Collecting, Monitoring and Research Center in real time, including BMW, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Tesla, Volkswagen, and more. This data includes statistics for upwards of 222,000 vehicles charted on live maps.

In order to remain compliant with Chinese regulatory requirements, manufacturers must provide, at minimum, 61 different data points on every connected electric vehicle it sells. This includes the car's location, Vehicle Identification Number, statistics about the motor functionality, and even the battery's current charge. All of this information is at the government's fingertips and searchable at-will. This data flows from the car to the manufacturer where it is parsed to be compliant and then forwarded to Shanghai for review.

“The government wants to know what people are up to at all times and react in the quickest way possible. There is zero protection against state surveillance.” Maya Wang, a senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, told AP News, “Tracking vehicles is one of the main focuses of their mass surveillance.”

The Chinese government claims that this information is used to help improve infrastructure development and planning, as well as keeping automakers in check to prevent subsidy fraud. Additionally, officials note that the data is collected in the name of "public safety," but does not specify any details about how the data is used in that regard.

The United States, Europe, and Japan (all of which are emerging EV hotspots, but only sell a fraction of EVs compared to China), do not collect this information to dispense to government entities.

China's grasp on industry data will only continue to grow. The country is currently pushing to become the world's largest EV market, even putting sharp mandates in place requiring manufacturers to meet specific goals for EV sales in the near future. By 2025, at least 20 percent of all auto sales in China must be for electrified vehicles. Growing this mandate will enable the country to reduce its foreign dependence on fuel and energy products, relying only on cost-effective, domestic-produced batteries to drive their economy.