2020 Hyundai Palisade: Shooting for a US Market Homerun With Three Rows and Premium Features

Year Make Model: 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Top Line: Hyundai's latest three-row model also serves as its first premium flagship SUV, which it hopes to be a hit in the large-vehicle-crazed U.S. market.

What's New: To put it briefly—a lot. The Palisade will ride on an all-new chassis designed to offer exceptional second- and third-row space. The platform is also tailored to provide plenty of cargo room and several interior configurations to best suit customers' people- and stuff-hauling needs.

The third row features three seats rather than the two offered by the Sante Fe XL which the Palisade replaces. The second row comes standard with a bench but captain seats are optional, reducing the seating capacity to seven if so equipped. The second-row seats have a one-touch system that will move them forward to allow easier access to the third row, which can then fold down via nifty power controls.

Hyundai has integrated a heads-up display (HUD) into the Palisade with intentions of keeping the driver's eyes on the road. The car's hub features a full-color display that will show information such as speed, smart cruise control status, navigation, blind spot monitoring, forward collision avoidance assistance, speed limits, lane following assist, and audio system information.

Additionally, there's a useful new system which allows drivers and passengers to communicate effectively called Driver Talk. The tech makes it easy for the driver to speak to the second and/or third rows of the vehicle through the SUV's audio system. It also includes a rear sleep mode allowing the front row to listen to the radio without the audio going to the rear speakers and potentially disturbing passengers.

In all, the Palisade packs plenty of tech throughout. There are seven available USB ports in the vehicle so every passenger can keep their devices charged. The central screen is a 10.25-inch unit and the instrument cluster features a 12.3-inch digital display with various, configurable modes. Two Bluetooth devices can be connected at the same time, allowing one to be used for phone functions and the other for streaming audio. Hyundai's latest navigation system is available and it boasts Android Auto as well as Apple Car Play capability. Owners can opt for a built-in Qi wireless charging pad that's compatible with many Android devices and the most recent iPhones.