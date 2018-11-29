The 7 Hottest Trucks and SUVs of the 2018 LA Auto Show: Day 1

With the first media-only day at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in the books, it's time to take a look at some of the coolest SUVs and pickup trucks that dazzled the show floor. One characteristic that stands out from this year's show is variety. From fully electric concept SUVs to Jeep pickup trucks, there's something for everyone in our list. Heck, there's even a seductive and glamorous Lincoln—yes, we said Lincoln. As automakers continue to refine what it means to make a great crossover, SUV, and pickup truck—lots of room, utility, ruggedness, efficiency—they are making them better than ever. Rivian R1S

This electric Rivian R1S SUV is much like its pickup truck counterpart, the RT1. The concept offers seating for seven and a plethora of off-road features, technology, and performance. It has an impressive (and unproven) range of 410 miles, and it produces the equivalent to 754 horsepower. According to Rivian, this futuristic SUV can also sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 3 seconds. Jeep Gladiator

The most capable midsize truck in the land now happens to be a freaking Jeep. And yes, it's basically a Wrangler with the added utility of a four-door pickup truck. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (with EcoDiesel coming a year later) and backed by either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual. The hot and boxy pickup is 31 inches longer than the four-door Wrangler Unlimited to make room for the 5-foot-long steel bed. Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln is further stepping into the modern-luxury market with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. This American SUV is now competing directly with foreign heavyweights like the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and Mercedes GLE. The new all-wheel-drive platform, three rows of seats, and various safety technologies make this 400-horsepower SUV an easy pick. Honda Passport

Honda's new crossover has a punchy, outdoorsy attitude that's rolled into a smaller package than the Honda Pilot. The 2019 Passport offers seating for five and comes standard with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive optional. The 3.5-liter V-6 under the hood is rated at 280 horsepower and is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac Escalade Sport Edition

The famous Cadillac SUV is getting its first special edition for the current generation that debuted in 2015. The Sport Edition gives the Escalade a gloss black front grille, window moldings, body side moldings, and rear fascia. The large body is coated in a special shade of black called Midnight Silver and can be added to Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trims. Everything else remains the same as the normal Escalade. Maserati Levante

The 590-horsepower Maserati Levante may not boast radical changes for 2019, but that doesn't mean it's less-striking than before. With a Ferrari-built V-8 under the hood and the looks of an Italian supermodel, the Levante is still one of the best looking SUVs in existence. Rivian R1T

