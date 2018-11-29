The 7 Hottest Trucks and SUVs of the 2018 LA Auto Show: Day 1
There was something for everyone at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesdsay—seriously.
With the first media-only day at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in the books, it's time to take a look at some of the coolest SUVs and pickup trucks that dazzled the show floor.
One characteristic that stands out from this year's show is variety. From fully electric concept SUVs to Jeep pickup trucks, there's something for everyone in our list. Heck, there's even a seductive and glamorous Lincoln—yes, we said Lincoln.
As automakers continue to refine what it means to make a great crossover, SUV, and pickup truck—lots of room, utility, ruggedness, efficiency—they are making them better than ever.
Rivian R1S
This electric Rivian R1S SUV is much like its pickup truck counterpart, the RT1. The concept offers seating for seven and a plethora of off-road features, technology, and performance. It has an impressive (and unproven) range of 410 miles, and it produces the equivalent to 754 horsepower. According to Rivian, this futuristic SUV can also sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 3 seconds.
Jeep Gladiator
The most capable midsize truck in the land now happens to be a freaking Jeep. And yes, it's basically a Wrangler with the added utility of a four-door pickup truck. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (with EcoDiesel coming a year later) and backed by either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual. The hot and boxy pickup is 31 inches longer than the four-door Wrangler Unlimited to make room for the 5-foot-long steel bed.
Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln is further stepping into the modern-luxury market with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. This American SUV is now competing directly with foreign heavyweights like the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and Mercedes GLE. The new all-wheel-drive platform, three rows of seats, and various safety technologies make this 400-horsepower SUV an easy pick.
Honda Passport
Honda's new crossover has a punchy, outdoorsy attitude that's rolled into a smaller package than the Honda Pilot. The 2019 Passport offers seating for five and comes standard with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive optional. The 3.5-liter V-6 under the hood is rated at 280 horsepower and is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Cadillac Escalade Sport Edition
The famous Cadillac SUV is getting its first special edition for the current generation that debuted in 2015. The Sport Edition gives the Escalade a gloss black front grille, window moldings, body side moldings, and rear fascia. The large body is coated in a special shade of black called Midnight Silver and can be added to Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trims. Everything else remains the same as the normal Escalade.
Maserati Levante
The 590-horsepower Maserati Levante may not boast radical changes for 2019, but that doesn't mean it's less-striking than before. With a Ferrari-built V-8 under the hood and the looks of an Italian supermodel, the Levante is still one of the best looking SUVs in existence.
Rivian R1T
Like its enclosed sibling, the Rivian R1S, the RT1 aims to deliver over 400 miles of range and rugged looks and capabilities to conquer a non-existent market—yet. Will Rivian actually make it to production or struggle for funding like Faraday Future, that's yet to be seen.
- RELATEDThe 6 Hottest Cars of the 2018 LA Auto Show: Day 1Here's all you need to see from the action in Los Angeles today.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck: Everything You Need to Know, and Then SomeThe spirit of a Wrangler, the convenience of a four-door pickup, and a six-speed manual transmission. What more could a good human want?READ NOW
- RELATEDRivian R1T Aims to Be First Mass-Produced, Off-Road Electric Pickup TruckThe Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks promise to deliver more than 400 miles of range and 11,000 pounds of towing capacity.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Honda Passport: The Pilot Gets a More Rugged Little BrotherThe Passport will slot between the CR-V and Pilot in Honda's SUV lineup.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport: The 700-HP, Race-Track Only Version of Weissach's FinestIt'll be limited to just 200 units worldwide and cost nearly half-a-million dollars. Exclusive enough for you?READ NOW