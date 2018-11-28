2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport: The 700-HP, Race-Track Only Version of Weissach's Finest

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport

Topline: If you thought the road-going 911 GT2 was a bit too tame, then Porsche has another offer on the table in the form of this 700-horsepower, competition-ready machine. Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, this hardcore variant is the company's latest spec-racer built for global racing action.

What's New: Like the 935 "Moby Dick" racecar which was unveiled in September at Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI, the latest racecar from Weissach is based on the road-legal 911 GT2 RS and shares the potent 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine which is backed by a rigidly mounted seven-speed Porsche PDK gearbox.

While the standard 911 GT2 RS utilizes carbon ceramic disc brakes on both axles, the Clubsport variant must instead use iron discs to satisfy the racing rulebooks. It touts a set of six-piston aluminum monobloc calipers and 390-millimeter iron brake discs at the front, combining nicely with the 380mm, four-piston rears, still making for extremely impressive stopping performance at high and low speeds.