2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport: The 700-HP, Race-Track Only Version of Weissach's Finest
It'll be limited to just 200 units worldwide and cost nearly half-a-million dollars. Exclusive enough for you?
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport
Topline: If you thought the road-going 911 GT2 was a bit too tame, then Porsche has another offer on the table in the form of this 700-horsepower, competition-ready machine. Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, this hardcore variant is the company's latest spec-racer built for global racing action.
What's New: Like the 935 "Moby Dick" racecar which was unveiled in September at Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI, the latest racecar from Weissach is based on the road-legal 911 GT2 RS and shares the potent 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine which is backed by a rigidly mounted seven-speed Porsche PDK gearbox.
While the standard 911 GT2 RS utilizes carbon ceramic disc brakes on both axles, the Clubsport variant must instead use iron discs to satisfy the racing rulebooks. It touts a set of six-piston aluminum monobloc calipers and 390-millimeter iron brake discs at the front, combining nicely with the 380mm, four-piston rears, still making for extremely impressive stopping performance at high and low speeds.
The curb weight of the 911 GT2 Clubsport matches that of the GT2 road car at 3,064 pounds (1,390 kilograms) and comes equipped with Porsche Stability Management, which includes traction control and anti-lock braking. However, unlike in the road car, the assistance systems in the 911 GT2 Clubsport can be separately adjusted or turned off completely depending on the driver's preference.
To ensure maximum safety for the driver and cooperate with global regulations, Porsche engineers have fitted the GT2 Clubsport with a complete built-in roll cage plus a racing bucket seat featuring a six-point harness. The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R donates its carbon fiber steering wheel and the colored instrument display behind it to the GT2 Clubsport. Also, in order to keep the driver's nerves cool during the heat of the competition, an air conditioning system is available as an option.
What You Need To Know: The 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport will have a production run of just 200 units for global consumption. It boasts a base MSRP of $478,000 which excludes tax, shipping, and import fees.
If you are interested in claiming one of the 200 GT2 Clubsport units, you can get the ball rolling by emailing Porsche directly. The 200 customers by motorsport Porsche Motorsport can expect to start receiving their vehicles beginning in May 2019.
