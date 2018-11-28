This Twin-Turbo, LS-Swapped 1977 Porsche 911 is Peak Lunacy on Track

While the suspension is in bad need of upgrading and the tune needs to be massaged, the car seems to really like wide open throttle. After the tires get warmed up, it starts to perform decently, but there’s still a lot of sliding going on—which is pretty much the only reason to build a rear-engined, twin-turbo V-8, right?

This build appealed to the owner because he always loved the 911’s chassis, but this car’s old air-cooled engine was tired when he bought it. From there, he made the decision to do something different, and it was documented in a Speed Academy video series.

The chassis might be that of a standard 911, but the body has been converted to have a 964 Turbo look with a super-wide fenders. As you can imagine, getting this engine into place took a lot of fabrication, and the thick hips do seem to pull the aesthetic together. As you can see when the trunk is popped, the 5.3-liter V-8 is shoehorned in with zero room for play. To cool the pair of turbos, three separate radiators are fitted, making it all-the-more cramped.

The brakes have been upgraded to much bigger and beefier units. The front suspension is still the original design, while the rear has been converted to coilovers. On the inside, everything has been greatly simplified to just a set of seats, steering wheel, pedals, and exposed metalwork.

This car isn’t done yet, even after the considerable modifications. The next step will be taming it a bit so it has some road course and street manners; no need to rush, though, as this seems like plenty of fun in its current form.