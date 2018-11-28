2019 Honda Talon 1000R and 1000X: Big Red Gets Into the Extreme Side-By-Side Game

Naturally, four-wheel drive is standard and as of this writing, the naturally-aspirated twin is the only engine option. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a turbo offered in the future to compete with the higher-performance players in this segment. Also, the Talon is only available as a two-seater for now, but again, we can foresee a four-seater becoming available down the road.

So, what’s the difference between the 1000R and the 1000X? Though the two are very similar, the differences lie in the suspension. The 1000R has a wider offset up front and longer suspension travel (17.7” in front, 20.1” in back) making it better suited for going over big bumps and high-speed tracking. The 1000X has its front wheels closer together with a shorter suspension travel (14.6” in front, 15.1” in back) making it more maneuverable and better suited for precise handling. If you’re doing lower-speed rock climbing or navigating through narrow wooded trails, you want the X. If you want to go fast across sand dunes and have a lot of space, you want the R.